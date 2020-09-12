Ontario Public Library to host National Voter Registration Day

The Ontario Public Library is proud to be a National Voter Registration Day partner. The Library will hold a Voter Registration Event open to Wayne County residents on September 22.

With the presidential election approaching, every eligible voter should exercise his or her right to be heard at the ballot box, and National Voter Registration Day is the right day to start by getting registered. This is why the Ontario Public Library is joining communities across the country to register new voters and increase voter participation.

Their National Voter Registration Day event is being held in the Ontario Public Library, Tuesday, September 22 at 10:00 AM – 5:30PM

For more information on voting in Wayne County, NY visit the Library here: ontariopubliclibrary.org/2020/09/04/voting-2020/

The effort’s website, www.NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org, provides a listing of National Voter Registration Day events across the country, in communities and held virtually. For inquiries about National Voter Registration Day, please contact: Ms. Hylen, Library Director, 315-524-8381.