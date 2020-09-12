Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 12th 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Ontario Public Library to host National Voter Registration Day

by WayneTimes.com
September 12, 2020

The Ontario Public Library is proud to be a National Voter Registration Day partner. The Library will hold a Voter Registration Event open to Wayne County residents on September 22.

With the presidential election approaching, every eligible voter should exercise his or her right to be heard at the ballot box, and National Voter Registration Day is the right day to start by getting registered. This is why the Ontario Public Library is joining communities across the country to register new voters and increase voter participation.

Their National Voter Registration Day event is being held in the Ontario Public Library, Tuesday, September 22 at 10:00 AM – 5:30PM

For more information on voting in Wayne County, NY visit the Library here: ontariopubliclibrary.org/2020/09/04/voting-2020/

The effort’s website, www.NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org, provides a listing of National Voter Registration Day events across the country, in communities and held virtually. For inquiries about National Voter Registration Day, please contact: Ms. Hylen, Library Director, 315-524-8381.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Zimmerman, Kaitlyn A.

CLYDE: Kaitlyn A. Zimmerman, 25, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Family and friends may call Monday (Sept. 14) from 5 to 8 pm at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. Clyde, NY.  For those wishing, memorials may be made for a trust fund to benefit her two children. Donations may be sent […]

Read More
Knight, David Martin “Curly”

MARION: Passed away on Sept. 9, 2020 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital at the age 71. Predeceased by parents, George William Sr. and Dorothy Mae (nee Hale) Knight; brother, George William “Butch” Knight Jr. Survived by sister, Sandra Lee Nubel of Hillsdale, MI; half brother, Michael William Knight of Rochester, NY; five nephews, many grand nephews […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square