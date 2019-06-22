Ontario Rod & Gun Club Hosts Veteran Fundraiser

The Ontario Rod & Gun Club is one of the area’s oldest sport shooting clubs, with a rich history of Civilian Marksman Programs, trap, rifle and fishing interests dating back to the 1950s. It continues to grow with competitive sports like 3-Gun Nation and USPSA Practical Shooting matches. But the more notable initiative that has become a keystone event at ORGC is the recognition and support of local veterans.

Four years ago, ORGC responded to a request from a retired Army Sergeant Major who was looking for a place to host a sporting firearms fundraiser to benefit veterans, and the ORGC Veterans Fundraiser was born. Dedicated club members volunteer hours of their time and energy to organize and run the events with 100% of the proceeds donated to local veteran organizations. The fundraiser continues to highlight sport shooting geared to those interested in firearms, but who haven’t had an opportunity to try a shotgun, rifle or run a modified course under the supervision of experienced firearm range officers. It helps grow the base of firearm enthusiasts. It also grew to include a USPSA Pistol Match, raffle and silent auction of firearm related products donated by sponsors, trap shoot, and a chicken barbecue “Pay if forward to veterans” opportunity to purchase a chicken dinner for a veteran delivered on event day.

In 2018, the ORGC Veterans Fundraiser raised $30,000. Proceeds were distributed as follows:

• Veterans Outreach Center of Rochester received $12,000

• American Legion Post #394 in Williamson, NY received $12,000

• Ontario Rod & Gun Club Veterans Beneficiary Fund received $6,000, earmarked to help local veterans in need. Club members volunteered their time and expertise as follows: - Replaced a roof for a veteran who couldn’t afford to do so.

- Built a handicap ramp on the home of a WWII veteran to allow mobility.

- Donated to “Wreaths Across America” to recognize those no longer with us.

- Built a porch and stairs to replace those that were used to heat the home last winter.

- Provided a winter season of firewood to help with heating a veteran’s home.

- Helped vets meet unexpected financial expenses approved by theORGC Veterans Board. The following committees have been formed for 2019 - Sponsorship & Prize, Sales & Membership, Family & Children’s Events, Food & Entertainment, Veterans Liaisons, Marketing & Publicity, USPSA Match & & Trap Shooting, Sporting Firearm Events, Facilities Set-up. Consider joining a committee. They rely completely on volunteers Their event schedule is as follows:

• Saturday, July 13, 2019 – Joseph DiVito Memorial Trap Shoot

• Saturday, July 20, 2019 – Main Events Fundraiser & BBQ & Children’s Events

• Saturday, July 27, 2019 – DalePrindle Memorial USPSA Match