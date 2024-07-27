Ontario senior selected as 2024 Wayne County Fair Queen

Isabella Blood, an 18-year-old senior from Ontario was chosen as the 2024 Wayne County Fair Queen on Sunday, May 5 inside Floral Hall on the fairgrounds in Palmyra. She is the daughter of Steve (Val) Blood and Julie (Thomas) Moll of Ontario. Isabella is a member of Varsity Club, National Honor Society and Math Team. She played Varsity Basketball and is her class Salutatorian. She will be attending RIT in the fall to study accounting and aspires to become a forensic accountant.

First Runner Up honors went to Seanna Stringer, 16 of Ontario. Seanna is the daughter of Sean Stringer and a junior at Wayne High School. She is a member of Future Business Leaders of America, Math Team and Varsity Club.

Fourteen-year-old Sadie McElwain of Ontario was crowned the 2024 Wayne County Fair Princess. Sadie is a freshman at Wayne Central school and the daughter of Chrissy Bishop. Sadie plays volleyball and softball. Alyssa Pritchard was named 1st runner up Princess. She is the daughter of Dan & Debbie Pritchard and in the 8th grade at Palmyra-Macedon Middle School. Alyssa is a member of the Pal-Mac Honors Band, Con Brio and plays on the JV Soccer team.

Brinley Luh, Sariah Luh and Diana Carbajal Moreno were named members of the Royalty Court. Brinley and Sariah are the daughters of Adrian & Stacia Luh of Fairport. Brinley is in the 8th grade at Martha Brown Middle School. She is a member of Wayne County 4-H, Girl Scouts and Beacon Hill Youth Group. Sariah Sariah is a freshman at Minerva Deland. She is a member of Upstate Diving, Wayne County 4-H and her church youth group. Diana Carbajal Moreno, a freshman at Sodus Central School is the daughter of Sara Carbajal Moreno. Diana is 4-H, Rochester Rabbit Breeders Association, and her church group.

The Wayne County Fair Royalty will reign over the 167th annual Wayne County Fair August 12-17 in Palmyra. For more information on the Wayne County Fair, go to the Fair’s web site www.waynecountyfair.org or call the Wayne County Fair at 315-597-5372.