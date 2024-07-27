Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 27th 2024, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Ontario senior selected as 2024 Wayne County Fair Queen

by WayneTimes.com
July 27, 2024

Isabella Blood, an 18-year-old senior from Ontario was chosen as the 2024 Wayne County Fair Queen on Sunday, May 5 inside Floral Hall on the fairgrounds in Palmyra.  She is the daughter of Steve (Val) Blood and Julie (Thomas) Moll of Ontario.  Isabella is a member of Varsity Club, National Honor Society and Math Team.  She played Varsity Basketball and is her class Salutatorian.  She will be attending RIT in the fall to study accounting and aspires to become a forensic accountant.  

First Runner Up honors went to Seanna Stringer, 16 of Ontario.  Seanna is the daughter of Sean Stringer and a junior at Wayne High School.  She is a member of Future Business Leaders of America, Math Team and Varsity Club.  

Fourteen-year-old Sadie McElwain of Ontario was crowned the 2024 Wayne County Fair Princess.  Sadie is a freshman at Wayne Central school and the daughter of Chrissy Bishop.  Sadie plays volleyball and softball.  Alyssa Pritchard was named 1st runner up Princess.  She is the daughter of Dan & Debbie Pritchard and in the 8th grade at Palmyra-Macedon Middle School.  Alyssa is a member of the Pal-Mac Honors Band, Con Brio and plays on the JV Soccer team.  

Brinley Luh, Sariah Luh and Diana Carbajal Moreno were named members of the Royalty Court.  Brinley and Sariah are the daughters of Adrian & Stacia Luh of Fairport.  Brinley is in the 8th grade at Martha Brown Middle School.   She is a member of Wayne County 4-H, Girl Scouts and Beacon Hill Youth Group.    Sariah Sariah is a freshman at Minerva Deland.  She is a member of Upstate Diving, Wayne County 4-H and her church youth group.  Diana Carbajal Moreno, a freshman at Sodus Central School is the daughter of Sara Carbajal Moreno.  Diana is 4-H, Rochester Rabbit Breeders Association, and her church group.  

The Wayne County Fair Royalty will reign over the 167th annual Wayne County Fair August 12-17 in Palmyra. For more information on the Wayne County Fair, go to the Fair’s web site www.waynecountyfair.org or call the Wayne County Fair at 315-597-5372.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Kirkpatrick, Brenda A  

1940 – 2024  ONTARIO NY: Passed on Tuesday, July 23,2024  at age 83. -  Predeceased by parents Ralph and Edith Rawden, nephew Terry Hubbard, Sisters, Beverly Hubbard, Berniece Friedo, Sister in-law Beverly Kirkpatrick, Pamela Kirkpatrick. Survived by husband Ernie, Sons Andrew (Rong), Michael (Anne), Grandchildren,  Sara (Matt Briggs), Emma, Charlie, Matthew (Katie Westbay), Katie, Great Grandchildren – […]

Read More
Gowdy, Mary Fay

NEWARK: Mary Fay Gowdy, 92, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Friends may call from 1-4 PM on  Friday, August 2, 2024, at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral  Home, 127 E. Miller St. in Newark. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, August 3, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square