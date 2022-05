Heritage Square Museum, 7147 Ontario Center Road, Ontario is the site of the latest Little Free Library situated in Ontario, NY.

The library was designed and built by Jim Codding of Ontario.

The mission of the Little Free Library organization is to be a catalyst for building community, in-spiring readers, and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries.

Joining Jim in dedicating the library on April 28, 2022, is the board of directors of The Town of Ontario Historical and Landmark Preservation Society, the owner and operator of Heritage Square Museum, as well as other members of the Society.

Residents are invited to visit the library, taking a book and leaving a book.