Organic Sustainable Farming author to speak at FLCC

A seventh-generation farmer who penned a New York Times bestseller about his transformation to organic and sustainable operations will visit Finger Lakes Community College later this month to close out the ninth season of the George M. Ewing Canandaigua Forum speaker series.

Forrest Pritchard will give a talk titled “Sustainable Agriculture: Gaining Ground and Growing Tomorrow” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 26 in the Student Center Auditorium at the main campus, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua.

Pritchard has authored three books. The first, “Gaining Ground, A Story of Farmer’s Markets, Local Food and Saving the Family Farm,” made the New York Times Bestseller list, was named a top read by Publishers Weekly, The Washington Post and NPR’s “The Splendid Table.” His second book, “Growing Tomorrow,” offered a behind-the-scenes visit with 18 sustainable farmers from across the county. His latest book, “Start Your Farm,” was co-written with Ellen Polishuk.

“People often say that local, organic food is expensive, but never take the time to understand why conventional food is so cheap,” he said. “From New York family dairy farms, to our food system at large, we’re learning how our food choices have major consequences. We’ll discuss how local food impacts us all, and how to enact positive change.”

Pritchard will sign copies of his three books – which will be available for purchase – before the event, starting at 2:30 p.m.

The FLCC talk will be moderated by Lori Vail, assistant professor of English at FLCC.

Event tickets are $25 each or free at the door with a current student ID, provided the event has not sold out.

Tickets can be ordered by phone at (585) 398-0239 or purchased online at gmeforum.org. Forum organizers always welcome sponsors. Donors receive tickets, admission to receptions and other benefits. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Paul Bringewatt at (585) 396-0759.