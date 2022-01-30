Outstanding Teen Artists on Exhibit

Thousands of creative Central New York junior and senior high students, throughout 14 counties, submitted their best artwork and hundreds received honors for their award winning entries in the 2022 CNY Scholastic Art Awards, sponsored by M&T Bank and hosted by Onondaga Community College.

Over 4,600 pieces were entered for online judging, double the amount received during the pandemic-related challenges of last year. Art professionals evaluated and selected 1,103 individual pieces and 39 six-piece portfolios to be awarded Gold Key (first place), Silver Key and Honorable Mentions in 17 categories. Gold Key works go on to national competition in the spring and, on the local level, many received cash prizes and special recognition.

Wayne County winners include: LYONS: Gold Key: Cassanthra Filetti, Photography; Silver Key: Jaiden Lopez, Photography; Honorable Mention: Cassanthra Filetti (2), Madison Wadhams.

NORTH ROSE WOLCOTT: Gold Key: Selena Deon, Photography, Silver Key: Brady Jones, Ceramics & Glass; Mia Rowe, Photography (2), Honorable Mention: Sarah Burnett (2), Selena Deon, Damein Young.

RED CREEK: (High SchoolHonorable Mention: Kirsten Griffith, Cyrus Moody. (Middle School): Silver Key: Brynita Haas, Ceramics & Glass; Aleita Mercer, Drawing & Illustration. Honorable Mention: Ella Reynolds.

1,300 winning works will be exhibited at Whitney Applied Technology Center on Onondaga Community College campus, through March 4. The Everson Museum of Art, in Syracuse, free and open to the public.

The Scholastic Art Awards program, founded by Scholastic, Inc. in 1923, is the largest annual student art competition in America.