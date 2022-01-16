OWWL Libraries launch “Books by Mail” Service

The Pioneer Library System and OWWL Libraries have launched a new service to start the new year. Books by Mail provides library materials to any resident of Ontario, Wayne, Wyoming, and Livingston Counties who cannot access an OWWL Library due to disability, long-term or chronic illness, lack of transportation, or other difficulty.

Print books, audio books, and DVDs can be mailed to patrons at no cost through this program. Patrons can either request specific titles or have Books by Mail staff select materials based on personal interest. A maximum of six items may be mailed at one time. Items can be checked out for five weeks and are renewable. There are no late fees for Books by Mail patrons.

Materials are sent in a blue canvas bag through the U. S. Postal Service. To return items, patrons simply place the items back in the bag, reverse the pre-paid postage label, and return via U.S. mail.

Rebecca Connolly, Director of the Cordelia A. Greene Library in Castile, said: “I’m excited to offer Books by Mail to members of our community. It’s so important that everyone has access to the resources offered at their local library, but not everyone has the ability to get to a library or a support system to bring them library materials. Books by Mail removes these barriers and allows us to serve our entire population.”

Stacey Wicksall, Director of the Macedon Public Library, agrees. “We are so excited to provide a viable means of providing books, audiobooks, and DVDs to patrons who are homebound. This program will help all our libraries extend their reach in a free and easy way for our patrons who are in need of delivery.”

To enroll, patrons should complete and return an application to the Pioneer Library System. Applications are available online (owwl.org/booksbymail), at the 42 OWWL Library locations, or can be requested by phone (585-394-8260 x1119) or email (booksbymail@owwl.org). If a patron is unable to complete an application, Books by Mail staff can fill out the form with information provided by the patron over the phone.

Books by Mail patrons will also have access to thousands of downloadable ebooks, audio books, and digital magazines through Owwl2Go (owwl.overdrive.com).

The Pioneer Library System, headquartered in Canandaigua, New York, provides support and services to the 42 OWWL Libraries serving Ontario, Wayne, Wyoming, and Livingston Counties. Visit owwl.org/libraries for a full directory of OWWL Libraries.