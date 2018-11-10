Pal-Mac Girls’ Swim Team-First Culture is Rooted in Service

Daunting workouts, fiery speeches, and last-second victories are all staples in the story of any successful team. However, for the 2018 Palmyra-Macedon Girls’ Varsity Swim Team, it began with 22 girls holding shovels and pitchforks, surrounded by cows and horses.

When coaches Christopher Oaks and Rebecca DeSol took over the Palmyra-Macedon Girls’ Varsity Swim Team a decade ago, they wanted to build a selfless, team-first culture in a sport highlighted by individual times and statistics. Over the years, they’ve delivered these lessons through community service, something they establish early each season.

“Swimming appears to be an individualized sport, but those familiar with the sport know it’s tough to do alone; grueling workouts are done best, and close races are won, with the support of the team,” remarks Oaks, a three-time Finger Lakes Coach of the Year.

This year, the coaches organized a team trip to CrackerBox Palace, an animal sanctuary on the shores of Lake Ontario in Sodus, NY. In addition to their pool practice hours, the team spent several more hours cleaning the cow barn and the horse stable from top to bottom: cleaning stalls, windows, and floors, in addition to the property perimeter trails.

When asked about why they took the girls to CrackerBox, Coach Oaks expressed “…how important it is for the girls to see themselves as part of the community, as well as to see the benefits of hard work, especially when accomplished by a team.” One of the team captains, Rachael Mayou, shared, “it looks like a lot of work at first, but when you trust everyone you’re working with and have fun while you’re doing it, time goes by really fast.”

Like the sport of swimming, community service represents ongoing commitment. From moving hundreds of boxes of books for the Palmyra Library to raking the yards of local senior citizens, opportunities to support others keeps the team’s calendar full. According to Brynn Grandusky, a junior, “it feels good to help make another person happy; it’s exciting to see how much we can actually accomplish!”

Each season, these humble moments guide the bigger moments – the ones that show up in crucial meets and championship events.

“At the Finger Lakes Invitational, I was thrilled to see every girl locked in to more than just their own swims,” recalls Coach DeSol. “Our team isn’t as strong as it’s been in years past, but the mindset of this sport is just as important as its physical nature. This group knew their teammates’ goal times, where we were in the standings, and what everyone needed to do to give it our best.”

The team pulled off an exciting upset – Pal-Mac’s fifth Finger Lakes League Invitational win in the Oaks-DeSol coaching era.

“The win didn’t come from us coaches, a chalk-talk, or shouting on the pool deck; it came from the whole team collectively wanting the win and knowing their key role in the win,” explains DeSol.

As the Girls’ Swim Team prepare for their final event of the year, Class C Sectionals, they relish their final community outreach, “Rake for their Sake,” where they clean up the yards of senior citizens in the Palmyra-Macedon community. This event is the last time the whole team works together, as the girls who do not make Sectionals cut-times end their season here. After a morning of raking yards, jumping in leaf piles, and playing with leaf blowers, the girls hugged each other one last time. While they’ll still see each other during the school day, “something special is created after all our hard work together,“ captain Maddy Sproul explains. “After all, community service not only teaches us to care for others; it reinforces the selfless nature of a team. In a symbolic way, raking leaves is like cleaning up after a long meet, giving us a way to conclude and reflect on how we’ve performed, and who we have become, thanks to each other’s support. This sense of togetherness, of unity, is everything to this team.”

“This is why our sport is so special,” continues an earnest Oaks. “Sure, at the end of a race you have a time next to your name, but when it comes to dual meets, invitational events, and championship banners, we care about the name, ‘Pal-Mac,’ and how proud we are to be a part of that community.”

The Pal-Mac Girls sectional swimmers delighted their coaches with the best performance of their ten-year career: 3rd place, with captain Rachael Mayou setting a new Section V Class C record in the 500 yard Freestyle (5:16.88).