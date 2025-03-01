Pal-Mac High School to perform “Mamma Mia!”

The Pal-Mac High School will soon bring the exciting musical production of “Mamma Mia!” to the Performing Arts Center (PAC) stage!

The beloved Broadway musical turned feature film tells the story of Sophie Sheridan, a young woman about to get married to her fiancé Sky. Sophie wants her father to walk her down the aisle, but she doesn’t know who he is, as her mother, Donna, has never revealed the identity of her past lovers. In an attempt to find out, Sophie secretly invites three men from Donna’s past, hoping one of them will be her father.

The musical features some of ABBA’s biggest hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me,” and “Super Trouper.”

Ryan Fink, who plays Sam Carmichael, noted the drama and complexity of the show. “There’s a little bit of drama with almost every character, and it’s a wild ride,” Fink said. “It’s very dramatic all around.”

Phoebe Cole, who plays Sophie, says the show is a “huge production” and complimented the hard work put forward by both the cast and crew.

“It’s been a lot, but we all love it so much,” Cole said.”I think this is one of my favorite musicals we’ve done so far. It’s definitely a fun one.”

The story takes place on a fictional island in Greece, and Technical Theater Director Doug Blackall and his student crew worked for roughly four months to build the set accordingly. The set includes two two-story structures designed to represent the island setting. Additional details include functioning doors and windows, working light bulbs, and even a disco ball!

Blackall’s student stage manager, Audrey, noted every set piece was hand-built, designed, and painted by students, adding a personal touch to the production.

“It’s an incredible feeling to see it all come together,” said Audrey. “Everyone’s hard work shines through when you see the set in action.”

Under the direction of Theater Director Kimberly Day, and Select Choir Director Katherine Fisher, the production promises to be a memorable experience, with plenty of humor, heart, and catchy songs.

Tyler Dranichak, who plays Bill Austin, encouraged everyone to attend. “We’ve put a lot of hard work into this, and it’s the type of show people will talk about,” he said.

Maddie Sullivan, who plays Donna, reflected on the overall team effort behind the production. “Everyone put so much work into it—the set, the sound, the lights, the costumes, the acting,” she said. “There’s so much dance, and it’s so fun. People of all ages are going to love this show.”

Havana Sullivan, who plays Rosie, emphasized the universal appeal of the show. “It’s a very well-known show and pretty iconic. It’s a fan favorite, and it’s just super fun for both us and the crowd.”

Show Dates are Thursday, March 6: 1 p.m. (Senior Citizen Show), Friday, March 7: 7 p.m., Saturday, March 8: 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 9: 2 p.m.