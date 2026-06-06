Pal-Mac holds annual Arts Nights

Art is for everyone, and both the Pal-Mac Primary and Middle Schools celebrated that fact during their respective Arts Nights last Thursday night.

PMP opened the evening with artwork from every class on display throughout the hallways. Families were then treated to a musical performance from several second graders under the direction of music teacher Mr. Kane.

Across town, the middle school celebrated the arts in a big way, too. The main hall and the library were all decked in student work that ranged from paintings to sculptures, and much more. Students also shared detailed journals and notes to explain the process behind their work.

According to middle school arts teacher Ms. Dentel, the show featured more than 500 pieces of art, which included every single student in the school.

Additionally, the Middle School Counseling Department hosted an open mic event in the library. Several student performers either performed a cover song, or an original piece of music or poetry.

As are many Pal-Mac arts events, these shows were free and open to the public. The district wishes to thank everyone who came out to celebrate their talented student artists.