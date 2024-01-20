Pal-Mac Intermediate School welcomes BOCES elementary principals

The Intermediate School was pleased to welcome elementary principals from the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES component Districts on Thursday, Jan.11.

Principal Jenn Check shared information about the school's community circles, multi-tiered systems of support, the concept of a makerspace, lunch zones, and ideas to foster student voice.

Leaders also learned more about instructional practices in math and watched students engage in a lesson with fourth grade teacher Mrs. Dragomani.

The leaders meet monthly to connect and learn together. This year, the group decided to hold its meetings in different component schools. The meetings include a time for connection, learning, a school tour, and an open roundtable discussion.

Pal-Mac welcomed:

Alaina Benzer from Bloomfield, Tiffany Cohrs from Dundee, Katy Lumb from Gananda, Jacki Mader, from Sodus, Jamie Murphy of Pal-Mac, Erika Parisian, Romulus (not pictured), Chris Puylara, Romulus (not pictured), Donna Rizzo from Wayne, Kris Sauke from Naples, Karissa Schutt of Marcus Whitman, Jenn Taft from Marcus Whitman and Dennis Taylor from Red Creek.