January 20th 2024, Saturday
Pal-Mac Intermediate School welcomes BOCES elementary principals

by WayneTimes.com
January 20, 2024

The Intermediate School was pleased to welcome elementary principals from the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES  component Districts on Thursday, Jan.11.

Principal Jenn Check shared information about the school's community circles, multi-tiered systems of support, the concept of a makerspace, lunch zones, and ideas to foster student voice.  

Leaders also learned more about instructional practices in math and watched students engage in a lesson with fourth grade teacher Mrs. Dragomani.

The leaders meet monthly to connect and learn together. This year, the group decided to hold its meetings in different component schools. The meetings include a time for connection, learning, a school tour, and an open roundtable discussion.  

Pal-Mac welcomed:

Alaina Benzer from Bloomfield, Tiffany Cohrs from Dundee, Katy Lumb from Gananda, Jacki Mader, from Sodus, Jamie Murphy of Pal-Mac, Erika Parisian, Romulus (not pictured), Chris Puylara, Romulus (not pictured), Donna Rizzo from Wayne, Kris Sauke from  Naples, Karissa Schutt of Marcus Whitman, Jenn Taft from Marcus Whitman and Dennis Taylor from Red Creek.

