Pal-Mac Lions Club celebrates 65 years

The Pal-Mac Lions club has just celebrated its 65th anniversary of sharing and serving the Villages of Palmyra and Macedon, NY. The Pal-Mac Lions Club includes both the Palmyra and Macedon name; the meetings and services are split between the support, funding and work where ever the need arises!

The original Pal-Mac Lions Club was chartered in January 1929. Partnering with the King’s Daughters Organization the Lions decorated the Village Christmas Trees, as well as, finding supplies, food, and needs for those less fortunate. In 1933, the Club determined that with low finances and a smaller membership (the Depression) it could not continue and returned its charter to Lions International. The group continued as the Pal-Mac Lions without a charter serving the communities until 1944 when a new charter was granted. The Pal-Mac Club has served our communities for over 92 continuous years.

The mission is the same today as it was in 1929. The needs of the people are still the same as they have always been. Their largest yearly fundraiser, providing the majority of the funds for service work, had been their food concession trailer at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 10 day Hill Cumorah Pageant. After 83 years it has been permanently discontinued. The largest outdoor performance in the United States will be no more. Their newest and greatest challenge is fundraising for the continuation of the service and support theyhave been able to provide.

This year the Lion’s Club’s concession trailer is out and about offering popcorn, mac and cheese, taco in a bag, fried Oreos, nachos, ice cream, candy, and drinks. This trailer will be at Craft Fairs, The Wayne County Fair, Palmyra Canaltown Days, and supporting the Wayne County 200th Bicentennial events. The Pal-Mac Club continues to offer scholarships and supports food pantries for both towns. Our service includes scholarships, collection of old glasses, and installation and purchase of flags for the Vietnam Monument at the Port of Palmyra, on the famous Erie Canal.

Lions deliver Christmas baskets to the needy, deliver Meals on Wheels, work with our area schools offering eye screening for the nursery and kindergarten children using our newest digital vision screening camera. The camera is high tech and provides an accurate report to families and eye doctors. They coordinate the medical supplies in the Loan Closet at the Palmyra Community Library. Pal-Mac Lions sponsor and work on the Halloween Costume Parade and the annual Easter Egg Hunt both with the Palmyra Community Center. Donations are given to Family Promise, Community Connections, Camp Badger, and Batavia School for the blind. This group is fun, meaningful, and continues to make our communities a better place. The Pal-Mac new fiscal year is now off and running with newly elected officers and directors. Check them out by contacting: Lion Bonnie, Membership Chairperson at (315) 597-4793.