Pal-Mac Performing Arts Class builds stage set for Sodus School 

It’s a clear, cold Thursday night at Palmyra-Macedon High School when suddenly, the roar of a loading truck could be heard turning into the parking lot.

The truck is here to load up some precious cargo: Four wooden platforms, and a set of stairs, all ready to be used for the performing arts stage. However, the final destination isn’t Pal-Mac, it’s the Sodus Central School District.

You read that right. The hand-designed, hand-built platforms will be used for Sodus’s performance of Charlie Brown. The set pieces were built by a group of five students, and Facilities and Operations Specialist for the Performing Arts, Doug Blackall.

“We’re all one big community here,” Blackall said. “So if we can give back and help another school out, that’s kind of what we do.”

Meeting Blackall at the high school’s loading dock is Brenna Wren, who is helping to lead Sodus’s program. Thursday was the second and final pick up of the sets.

So, how did this all come together?

“She [Wren] said, “Hey, can you help us out, we had a staff change and need a little help,” Blackall said. “We know you guys, this is what you do, can we use your work for us? And I said” “Yeah, I think it’ll be a great opportunity.”

Blackall said the opportunity was a no-brainer, as his group was already in a good position set-wise for their own upcoming performance of “Little Shop of Horrors”, which will be performed starting on March 10.

The project began just after the students got back from the winter break. The group first looked at the design plans, which were drawn up specifically for Sodus. Then began the fun part, putting everything together.

The students met Blackall every day for a 90-minute class period near the end of the school day to put the work in. Work included cutting down the wood, drilling in screws, and making sure everything was lined up.

Every detail was accounted for, even down to the box holding all the screws, which was specifically marked “Sodus.”

All-in-all, the process took roughly two weeks from start to finish.

It was an opportunity not lost on students like Pal Mac junior Faith Beals, who was one of the students who helped put the platforms together.

“It’s been pretty fun,” Beals said. “We’re moving pretty fast and we’re not cramming for time,” Faith said.

Faith said she, at first, only joined the group to hang out with a friend, but through the process, she learned more about working together as a team.

“I did a lot of the building stuff, like I’m good at it. And then a bunch of other people do the measuring and the cutting. We all kind of go to our comfort zone, but we also branch out with the other people.”

But there was more to the learning, as Beals and Blackall said not only did the opportunity give the group a chance to learn more about the show business, and each other, but it also gave them the feeling of making a difference.

“We’re going to help them put on a great show for them, and we’re going to have that feeling of helping them, so I’m very excited,” Faith said.

Now, let’s bring it back to Thursday night.

With the grit work largely behind them, both Blackall and Wren worked with two other helpers to get the last of the pieces onto the back of the truck. The end of a multi-week journey took roughly 15 minutes to wrap up.

Both Blackall and Wren shared a big hug and a smile as the truck started up with its new presents in tow.

From the loading dock, Wren said the platforms and stairs will be painted and decorated by Sodus students. Due to COVID protocols the two sides won’t be able to formally meet, for now.

“Sodus Performing Arts is grateful for the partnership with Douglas Blackall and his team as they build some pieces of the set for our upcoming musical, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Wren said in a statement . “It is an act of generosity that is appreciated beyond words. We look forward to meeting via Zoom with those involved in this project and can’t wait to see it built and ready for use!”

Palmyra-Macedon Superintendent Dr. Robert Ike was impressed.

“I want to express how proud I am of Mr. Blackall and his group of students for making the extra effort to lend a helping hand to build set pieces for the Sodus School District ahead of its musical performance. It’s inspiring to see that despite being in different communities, the project can create meaningful memories and connections. We in the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District value community outreach and building positive connections; it’s part of what makes us Pal-Mac Proud.”

Blackall said he was proud of his group, but they are always looking to grow the team. If you’re interested in joining the class, please email him at douglas.blackall@palmaccsd.org

This year, Palmyra-Macedon High School will proudly presents their own the musical, “Little Shop of Horrors.”

According to MTI (Musical Theatre International), the show is “musical hilarity with this delicious sci-fi smash about a man-eating plant”. There is a PG-13 rating on this show due to its occasional language and a dark comedic flair.

You can see the show on March 11th and 12th at 7PM Tickets can be purchased online: https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/palmyra-macedon-high-school

On Thursday, March 10th at 1 p.m., their will be a complimentary viewing of the show for the senior citizen community.