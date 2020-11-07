Powered by Dark Sky
November 7th 2020, Saturday
Pal-Mac Rotary hosts Amazing Race event

by WayneTimes.com
November 7, 2020

 On a beautiful fall Saturday at the end of September, dozens of volunteers and 24 teams, with members ranging in age from toddlers to senior citizens, came together for Pal-Mac Rotary Club’s first annual Amazing Race. Following COVID guidelines, Leslie Vecchiotti, event coordinator, got things started just before the 1 pm post time.

 The “race” wasn’t a see-who-can-get-to-the-finish-first competition, but rather a battle of wit and skill which involved clue-driven stops in both Palmyra and Macedon. Stops included the Macedon Library where team members were videotaped reading aloud children’s books. The videos will be used as part of the club’s Rotary Reads program at the primary school.

 This amazing event concluded with a Chicken BBQ take away, and with announcements of race, 50/50, and Chinese Auction winners. Of the $640 won in prize money, $250 was donated back to the club. A total of $3,400 was raised for club community projects.

