January 30th 2022, Sunday
Pal-Mac Rotary presents updates/check for Alling Coverlet Museum

by WayneTimes.com
January 30, 2022

The Pal Mac Rotary Club has held their  Wednesday noon meetings for several years at the Alling Coverlet Museum in Palmyra. This museum houses the largest collection of coverlets in the United States.  More than 10 000 of these hand woven, light weight blankets dating to the eighteen hundreds are displayed or stored there.  Museum volunteers prepare wonderful home cooked meals for them. 

Early in November last year, a fire occurred at a laundromat next door which destroyed that building and resulted in heavy smoke and heat damage to the museum.  Since that time, the Pal-Mac Rotary club has been meeting in a room at the library.  

Tracy Murphy, Director of the Coverlet Museum, as well as four other museums within the village which make up Historic Palmyra, recently gave the club an update on the progress of restoration. 

The kitchen sustained damage to walls because of heat and smoke. Six hundred of the coverlets had to be sent out for deodorizing and restoration.  Storage and display areas upstairs are undergoing repairs.

Tracy hopes that the museum will be able to host  club meetings by March.  The club presented Tracy with a check to help with costs.

