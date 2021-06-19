Pal-Mac Select Choir welcomes back the Virtual Jolly Roger 5K

The Palmyra-Macedon Select Choir is excited to present the 11th annual virtual Jolly Roger 5K. Similar to last year, you can support the choir by running, jogging, or walking a 5K (3.1 miles) anywhere you want, before or on the date of the race- up to one week before the event date. Simply register, complete the 5K, and then submit your time to be eligible for one of our famously fun medals in both overall and age-group winner categories.

To sign up, go directly to https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Palmyra/JollyRoger5k. You can also go to https://runsignup.com/Races and search Jolly Roger 5K. Registration is $30 and times must be entered by 11:59 August 8, 2021 in order to be eligible for awards.

Sign up with friends and family members to support this fundraiser for the select choir, which consists of 32 Palmyra-Macedon High School students in grades 10-12 and is directed by Jill Davis. Proceeds support the domestic and international travel of the ensemble, as well as many performance opportunities locally. Over the years, this dedicated group of students has performed extensively throughout the east coast, including Boston, New York City (Carnegie Hall in both 2014 and 2017), Philadelphia, and Chicago. International tours include Germany, Austria, Switzerland, England, Scotland, Wales, Greece, and most recently, Italy. This year’s Choir has been invited to sing next year in New York City.

All participants registered before July 10th will earn a Jolly Roger 5K commemorative 11th anniversary t-shirt. All finishers (with a recorded time) will receive an 11th anniversary pirate-themed medal. You can choose to pick up your race swag, have it mailed to you for a small fee, or skip the swag completely so more of your registration fee goes toward supporting the choir.