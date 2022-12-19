Pal-Mac students donate boxes of school supplies to Rochester school

A group of business students at the Pal-Mac High School just wrapped up an effort to help local students at a school 26 miles away.

Students in Mr. Scheik’s class hopped on a bus Monday and dropped off six boxes worth of school supplies to the Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 in the City of Rochester. The school is within the Rochester City School District and serves students Pre K-8.

The box drop off was the culmination of a weeks-long project that took place at the beginning of November. Students set up donation boxes all across the Palmyra and Macedon communities throughout the week, and encouraged people to donate what they could. Scheik says the project was the result of the class learning how companies are socially responsible to help out their communities.

As part of the project, the students had to create and follow through on their own socially responsible project.

Caiden, a student in Scheik’s class, came up with the idea of donating school supplies.

“It feels good, honestly,” Caiden said. “This makes sure that kids have more supplies like we do, so that they can learn like we can.”

According to School No. 50 Principal Lakisha Wilson-Taylor, the donated goods are going towards a “Holiday Extravaganza” for students at the school this Friday. Taylor took time to meet Scheik’s students at the door to the school, and took a group picture with them.

“As a teacher I am just so proud to see our students understanding how much of an impact they can have in the local community,” Scheik said.