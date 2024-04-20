Pal-Mac theater department donates $1K from ticket sales to local organization

Pal-Mac’s Theater Department recently made a significant donation to a local organization, thanks in part to the community.

The department donated $1,000 to Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) on Saturday, April 13. Theater Director Kimberly Day personally delivered a ceremonial check to the organization.

Day mentioned that a portion of ticket sales from the department’s recent presentation of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” went to the organization.

The department regularly selects an organization to receive partial proceeds.

Members of BACA attended the shows and even greeted the student actors afterward. Day initially chose the organization, but students also approved.

“We are honored to give back,” Day said. “We are thrilled to help BACA empower and support children. It’s important for us to use the arts as a means to do good - whether through donations, messaging, or both.”