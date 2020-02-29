Pal-Mac to present “NEWSIES” March 6, 7

Palmyra Macedon High School proudly presents NEWSIES, Friday, March 6th at 7 pm, Saturday, March 7th, at 7 pm, and Sunday, March 8th, at 2 pm.

Loosely based on the New York paperboy strike of 1899, NEWSIES is based on a 1992 Disney movie which was then produced on Broadway in 2012.

With memorable songs of ¨The World Will Know¨, ¨Once And For All¨ and ¨Seize The Day¨, you won’t want to miss it! Watch Jack and his crew take on The World! Performances are at the Palmyra-Macedon High School Performing Art Center; tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the high school’s website, www.palmaccsd.org, or at the door. As always, the school offers a complimentary Senior Citizen performance on Thursday, March 5th, at 1 pm.