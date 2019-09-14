Pal-Mac’s 27th Annual Madrigal Dinner returns December 14, 15

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Ticket sales are about to begin for the Palmyra-Macedon Select Choir’s 27th Annual Madrigal Dinner! While your ears are enjoying a feast of festive music, you will be served a delicious family-style dinner complete from appetizer to dessert.

This year’s dinners will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in the Pal-Mac High School Cafeteria.

Comic interlude will be provided in the form of a fully costumed dinner theatre performed between the courses of the meal. As a special bonus, and for your gift-giving pleasure, handmade crafts and baked goods will be available for purchase in the lobby at The Craft Shoppe and Ye Olde Bake Shoppe before and after each performance.

All proceeds from this event go directly toward funding the activities of the Pal-Mac Select Choir, including several local opportunities and performances this year, as well as international and domestic travel in years to come. Tickets are limited, so purchase yours early! The public ticket sale begins on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 a.m. in the vocal music office. All seats are $30. Parties of up to eight can be seated together. For more information, please contact Jill Davis in the vocal music office at 315-597-3420, ext. 1204.