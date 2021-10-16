Pal-Mac’s Select Choir announces Holiday Madrigal event

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Ticket sales are about to begin for the Palmyra-Macedon High School Select Choir’s holiday Madrigal performance!

Celebrate the season with festive music, Renaissance costuming, and a joyful atmosphere at The Royal Dessert. After a one-year hiatus, the Select Choir, under direction of new high school vocal director Kayla Osika, is looking forward to bringing a fully costumed Madrigal theatre event back to the Palmyra-Macedon community.

This year’s event will be slightly different than past events, however. Food and drink will not be served during the event and all guests will need to wear face coverings for the duration of the show. But fear not, guests will be so entranced with the merry melodies and comic interludes, they are guaranteed to leave with a smile on their face and a song in their heart. To honor and continue as much of the Madrigal tradition as possible, the Select Choir will provide a few surprise take-home treats for guests as well.

All proceeds from this Royal Dessert event will go directly toward funding the activities of the Pal-Mac Select Choir, including several local opportunities and performances this year, as well as international and domestic travel in years to come. Tickets are limited, so purchase yours early! The public ticket sale begins on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 a.m. at the Palmyra-Macedon High School. Please enter through the main office entrance. All seats are $15. Parties of up to eight can be seated together.

For more information, please contact Kayla Osika at the Palmyra-Macedon High School at kayla.osika@palmaccsd.org.