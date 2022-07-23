Powered by Dark Sky
July 23rd 2022, Saturday
Palmyra Canaltown Days are Back in September

by WayneTimes.com
July 23, 2022

Its back! Visit Palmyra’s Canaltown Days and see why Palmyra is known as the “Queen of the Canal Towns” and has three times been recognized for excellence by the National Park Service and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Commission.

 The event will be held on Main Street, Route 31, Palmyra, NY  on Saturday, September 24 from 10-6 and Sunday, September 25 from 10-4.

Canaltown Days includes: Grand Parade, Food, Crafts, Market Square, Historic Canal Walks, Bands, Pony Rides, Car Show, 5K Walk/Run, Art Show, World Class Museums, Commemorative Promotional Items, and plenty of Musical Entertainment each day!

A Car Show will be held on Saturday at 11 AM (rain date Sunday), with the Grand Parade on Main Street scheduled for Saturday at 4 PM.

Parking and attendance at the event are FREE.  NO PETS!

The event will be Emceed by News Anchor Ginny Ryan FOX Rochester/13 WHAM ABC.

Visit www.palmyracanaltowndays.org for more details.

