Community
Palmyra Canaltown Days returns September 14, 15
Come out for the 52nd Annual Canaltown Days, Saturday, September 14 from 10-6 and Sunday, September 15 from 10-4 Grand Parade, Food, Crafts, Market Square, Historic Canal Walks, Bands, Pony Rides, Car Show, 5K Walk/Run, Art Show, World Class Museums, Commemorative Promotional Items, and plenty of Musical Entertainment each day!
Car Show – Saturday at 11 AM (rain date Sunday)
Grand Parade on Main Street – Saturday at 4 PM
Emceed by News Anchor Ginny Ryan FOX Rochester/13 WHAM ABC News/The CW Rochester
Visit Palmyra’s Canaltown Days and see why Palmyra is known as the “Queen of the Canal Towns” and has three times been recognized for excellence by the National Park Service and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Commission.
Palmyra Canaltown Days runs from Saturday through Sunday on Main Street (Rt. 31) in the Village of Palmyra in Wayne County. Palmyra Canaltown Days features food, live music, crafts, market square, Grand Parade (Saturday) 5K run/walk (Sunday), canal walks, annual car show (Saturday with Sunday rain date), historic museum tours, art show, horsedrawn wagon rides, pony rides, and more! Parking and attendance at the event are FREE. NO PETS!
Free Canaltown Days parking is available at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, West Foster Street. Special accommodation parking available on Canandaigua Street (route 21), east side from Main Street (route 31) to Jackson Street. Free shuttle bus service is available continuously both days between the Fairgrounds and the Main Street activities. No PETS!
For more information, please contact Tom and Colleen Hall, publicity chairs, at palmyractd@gmail.com. You may also visit our website at www.palmyracanaltowndays.org.
Latest News
Palmyra Canaltown Days returns September 14, 15
Come out for the 52nd Annual Canaltown Days, Saturday, September 14 from 10-6 and Sunday, September 15 from 10-4 Grand...
Newark Scout pours new floors at baseball dugouts
Last Firday, Matthew Hutteman was joined by fellow scounts at Hallagans Fields in Newark to work on earing their Eage...
Times of Wayne County Fall Sports Preview
Recent Obituaries
Bixby, Marjorie A.
LYONS: Went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Laurel House at...
Weichbrodt, Robert E.
SODUS POINT/VENICE, FL.: Robert E. Weichbrodt, died on Monday (August 19, 2019) at Rochester General Hospital. Bob was born on...
Trullo, Lindsey D.
MACEDON: After a long battle with cancer, Lindsey passed away on August 19, 2019 at age 29. She was predeceased...