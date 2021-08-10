Palmyra Community Center awarded grant

The Palmyra Community Center board is delighted to announce the PCC has received an $8,000 grant from the Bullis Fund at Rochester Area Community Foundation.

The grant will be used for transportation for this year’s PCC’s Summer Playground and Kids Kamp’s field trips. This year’s camps have 125 participants. In addition to daily activities at the PCC and Palmyra-Macedon Middle School, the kids also go on field trips to places such as Lollypop Farm, Roseland Waterpark, Seabreeze Amusement Park, Long Acre Farms and Horizon Fun FX, to name a few. For More Information: Visit the PCC at 424 Stafford Street, Palmyra, New York 14522, call (315) 597-5501, or visit their website www.palmyracommunitycenter.org