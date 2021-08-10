Powered by Dark Sky
August 11th 2021, Wednesday
Palmyra Community Center awarded grant

by WayneTimes.com
August 10, 2021

The Palmyra Community Center board is delighted to announce the PCC has received an $8,000 grant from the Bullis Fund at Rochester Area Community Foundation.

The grant will be used for transportation for this year’s PCC’s Summer Playground and Kids Kamp’s field trips. This year’s camps have 125 participants. In addition to daily activities at the PCC and Palmyra-Macedon Middle School, the kids also go on field trips to places such as Lollypop Farm, Roseland Waterpark, Seabreeze Amusement Park, Long Acre Farms and Horizon Fun FX, to name a few.  For More Information: Visit the PCC  at 424 Stafford Street, Palmyra, New York 14522, call (315) 597-5501,  or visit their website www.palmyracommunitycenter.org

Recent Obituaries

Lawrence, John S.

NEWARK: John S. Lawrence, 79, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.   John was born on January 10, 1942 in Newark, NY, the son of the late Robert (Mildred Bullock) Lawrence.  He spent his life in the Newark area. John proudly served in the US Air Force. He worked for the Nielson Corporation […]

Read More
Bundt-Maxwell, Katharine S.

PALMYRA: Katharine S. Bundt-Maxwell. Kathy was born in Lackawanna, NY on 10/20/45 and passed away peacefully on 8/05/21 surrounded by all her loved ones. Kathy married Willard Maxwell on 7/31/65 and together they lived the best of lives. Kathy loved her family, many friends, her faith, and her Buffalo Bills. Kathy was generous, selfless, and […]

Read More
