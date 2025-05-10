What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3 4
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Community

Palmyra Community Library announces 2025 Dixie Prittie Award

May 10, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

The Palmyra Community Library Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that the 2025 recipients of the Dixie Prittie Award are Morgan Adamson, Sandy Goehle, and Audrey Wimer.

The Dixie Prittie Award was established in 2013 by the Palmyra Community Library Board of Trustees to recognize extraordinary volunteer service to the library. The award is named in memory of Dixie Prittie, a long-time volunteer and advocate for the Palmyra Library.

The community is invited to celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s honorees at an awards reception to be held at the library on Monday, June 16th at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

These recipients are being honored for their unwavering dedication and exceptional volunteer service, which have made an invaluable impact on the library, enriching our community, and inspiring others to contribute their time and talents in the same remarkable way.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker
1 2 3 247
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.