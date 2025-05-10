Palmyra Community Library announces 2025 Dixie Prittie Award

The Palmyra Community Library Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that the 2025 recipients of the Dixie Prittie Award are Morgan Adamson, Sandy Goehle, and Audrey Wimer.

The Dixie Prittie Award was established in 2013 by the Palmyra Community Library Board of Trustees to recognize extraordinary volunteer service to the library. The award is named in memory of Dixie Prittie, a long-time volunteer and advocate for the Palmyra Library.

The community is invited to celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s honorees at an awards reception to be held at the library on Monday, June 16th at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

These recipients are being honored for their unwavering dedication and exceptional volunteer service, which have made an invaluable impact on the library, enriching our community, and inspiring others to contribute their time and talents in the same remarkable way.