Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 26th 2022, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Palmyra Community Library honors volunteers

by WayneTimes.com
September 25, 2022

At the 10th annual Dixie Prittie Award ceremony held recently at the Palmyra Community Library, the library board of trustees honored the Palmyra Kings Daughters medical equipment loan closet committee and Betsy Lewis for their service to the library.

Established in 2013, the award recognizes extraordinary volunteer service and is named in honor of Dixie Prittie, a long-time volunteer and library advocate. 

Betsy Lewis was honored for her work preparing local history documents for digitization. The results of her efforts can be seen on the library website in the family photos collection and the Frederick W. Griffith baseball papers. She has also organized a group of volunteers to help make more local history materials available online.

The medical equipment loan closet committee manages the loaning of equipment as needed to Palmyra and Macedon residents. The equipment is located at the library. Committee members Marsha Herbst, Barbara Lloyd, Holly Jankowski, Ray Marr and Kathy West were honored for their compassion and dedication in providing this valuable service.

New York State Senator Pam Helming and New York State Assembly Member Brian Manktelow presented each honoree with a Legislative Citation recognizing their service.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Becker, Thomas A. 

ONTARIO:  Friday, August 19, 2022, age 85.  Predeceased by his wife, Mary Becker;  brothers, James and Charles Becker.  He leaves his children, Thomas (Gloria), Margaret Becker, Timothy (Tracey), Daniel (Danielle) and Brenda Harvey;  13 grandchildren;  6 great-grandchildren;  many nieces and nephews. Born in Webster, Tom was a US Navy Veteran and a Lifetime Member of […]

Read More
Covey, Marilyn R. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at age 91. Predeceased by her husband: LaVerne Covey; her sons, Stephen and Dale Covey; grandson: Jason Covey. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Scott) Hulburt; daughter-in-law, Bridget Covey; grandchildren: Geoffrey and David (Morgan) Hulburt, Joyce and Jacob Covey, Jennifer (John) Regan, Chelsea Covey and […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square