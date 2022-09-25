Palmyra Community Library honors volunteers

At the 10th annual Dixie Prittie Award ceremony held recently at the Palmyra Community Library, the library board of trustees honored the Palmyra Kings Daughters medical equipment loan closet committee and Betsy Lewis for their service to the library.

Established in 2013, the award recognizes extraordinary volunteer service and is named in honor of Dixie Prittie, a long-time volunteer and library advocate.

Betsy Lewis was honored for her work preparing local history documents for digitization. The results of her efforts can be seen on the library website in the family photos collection and the Frederick W. Griffith baseball papers. She has also organized a group of volunteers to help make more local history materials available online.

The medical equipment loan closet committee manages the loaning of equipment as needed to Palmyra and Macedon residents. The equipment is located at the library. Committee members Marsha Herbst, Barbara Lloyd, Holly Jankowski, Ray Marr and Kathy West were honored for their compassion and dedication in providing this valuable service.

New York State Senator Pam Helming and New York State Assembly Member Brian Manktelow presented each honoree with a Legislative Citation recognizing their service.