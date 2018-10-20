Palmyra Highway cuts ribbon on new facility

Dozens of local residents, highway employees and local politicians were on hand to celebrate a project that has been decades in the making.

Palmyra Highway Superintendent Mike Boesel welcomed the community to the new heated highway facility located just off Route 21 on Kent Street in Palmyra.

Boesel says the process truly started long before his 18 years on the job.

It’s a project that was first suggest-ed back in 1992 by then Highway Superintendent Nelson Cook.

The newly completed heated facility is over 11,000 square feet which will allow the highway department to fit all of their essential machinery in a climate controlled space for the first time.

While the initial estimates for the new building were between #1.2-$2 million, the final total came in well under that thanks to the efforts of Boesel, The Highway Department and the Highway Task Force.

To cut down on the costs, Palmyra highway did all of the site work to prepare for the new building, and has continued to pitch in anywhere they can including hanging the plywood for the interior walls.

While Boesel says there are still a few bills to pay, the final total will come in around $760,000.

Palmyra was one of the first communities to combine their town and village highway departments which came with many challenges including where to store everything.

“We were ahead of our time when we combined services, but we’re the last local department to have a heated truck storage space.” said Boesel during a brief speech.

While keeping the 7 town and four village highway employees warm and comfortable is always a plus, the real benefit will be the prevention of wear and tear that the outside elements would take on the trucks and equipment.

Employees say they previously would have to come in an hour early just to start the trucks before being able to plow.

“The equipment is much more sophisticated than it used to be.” said Town Supervisor Ken Miller. Adding that during cold months, keeping salt trucks moving is essential.

Another win for the project was the number of local businesses that were awarded contracts, with several tradespeople coming from Palmyra and the surrounding area.

Boesel finished his remarks by thanking the town and village boards, his crew, the various contractors on the job and the community at large who voted on the new facility last year.

“I want to thank the residents and taxpayers and the town and village board members for their vote of trust and support.”