Palmyra Library to host Canaltown Days Art Show and Sale

The Palmyra Community Library invites artists of all ages and levels to participate in the Canaltown Days Art Show and Sale to be held on Saturday, September 15, 10 am to 4 pm, Sunday, September 16, 12 – 4 pm and continuing during library hours until September 22, in the library’s 3rd floor community room at 402 E. Main St.

Artists may enter in the following categories: oil and acrylic painting; watercolor painting; mixed media painting; pencil and colored pencil; charcoal and pastel; photography, metal, wood, clay and textile sculpture; fiber and textiles; picture of Palmyra; youth 5-12 and youth 13-18.

Artwork should be brought to the library during the following hours: Monday, September 10 to Thursday, September 13, from 10:30 am to 7 pm. Artists are limited to two entries per category. Art should be ready to hang on peg board style hooks. Please use wire to hang for safety.

First, second and third place cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded, along with a People’s Choice Award. The awards are made possible by the following co-sponsors: the Palmyra-Macedon Rotary Club and the Friends of the Palmyra Library. For more information visit www.palmyracanaltowndays.org or www.palmyracommunitylibrary.org , email palmyralibrarydirector@owwl.org or call the library at 315-597-5276.