Palmyra-Macedon to present Mary Poppins

“Everyone’s favorite practically perfect nanny takes the stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure”.

On March 9, 10 and 11th at 7 pm, and on March 12th at 2 pm the Palmyra-Macedon Performing Arts Center at the High School (151 Hyde POarkway, Palmyra) will present Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins” at the High School.

Prior to the Opening, on Wednesday, March 8th there will be a FREE senior citizen performance at 1 pm.

The musical is based on the stories of P.I. Travers and the Walt Disney Film.

Reserved tickets to see “everyone’s favorite practically perfect nanny”, Mary Poppins are $10.00. Tickets are available online and be purchased at https://sites.google.com/palmaccsd.org/marypoppins/home?authuser=0

The cast includes: Mary Poppins: Ava R., Winifred: Maggie G, Bert: Ryan F, George: Gannon O, Jane: Lani M, Michael: Richie F, Mrs. Brill: Aussie H, Robertson AY: Tyler D, Katie Nana: Havana S, John Northbrook: Madeleine S, Von Heusler, Admiral Boom: Jaridan W, Policeman, Ensemble: Katie H, Park Keeper, Ensemble: Bailee P, Mrs. Corry: Katie S, Bird Woman: Phoebe C, Mrs. Andrews: Izzy C, Bank Chairman: Logan V, Mrs. Smythe: Peyton C, Neleus, Mr. Punch: Laura S, Annie: Emarie P, Fannie: Alana R, Ensemble: Ellie O, Dancer: Calli B, Dancer: Mya C, Dancer: Addie I