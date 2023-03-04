Powered by Dark Sky
March 4th 2023, Saturday
Palmyra-Macedon to present Mary Poppins

by WayneTimes.com
March 4, 2023

“Everyone’s favorite practically perfect nanny takes the stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure”.

On March 9, 10 and 11th at 7 pm, and on March 12th at 2 pm  the Palmyra-Macedon Performing Arts Center at the High School (151 Hyde POarkway, Palmyra) will  present Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins” at the High School.

Prior to the Opening, on Wednesday, March 8th there will be a FREE senior citizen performance at 1 pm. 

The musical is based on the stories of P.I. Travers and the Walt Disney Film.

Reserved tickets to see “everyone’s favorite practically perfect nanny”, Mary Poppins are $10.00. Tickets are available online and be purchased at https://sites.google.com/palmaccsd.org/marypoppins/home?authuser=0

The cast includes: Mary Poppins: Ava R.,  Winifred: Maggie G,  Bert: Ryan F,  George:  Gannon O,  Jane:  Lani M,  Michael:  Richie F,  Mrs. Brill: Aussie H,  Robertson AY:  Tyler D,  Katie Nana: Havana S,  John Northbrook:  Madeleine S,  Von Heusler, Admiral Boom: Jaridan W,  Policeman, Ensemble: Katie H,  Park Keeper, Ensemble: Bailee P,  Mrs. Corry:  Katie S, Bird Woman: Phoebe C,  Mrs. Andrews:  Izzy C,  Bank Chairman:  Logan V,  Mrs. Smythe: Peyton C,  Neleus, Mr. Punch: Laura S,  Annie:  Emarie P,  Fannie: Alana R,  Ensemble:  Ellie O,  Dancer:  Calli B,  Dancer:  Mya C,  Dancer:  Addie I

Recent Obituaries

Telarico, Janet (Allen)

MARION: November 15, 1959-Februany 19, 2023 Marion, NY, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday Feb 19,2023 after a short battle with cancer. Janet survived by her beloved husband Daniel of 47 years, daughter Maria Telarico, son Joseph (Tabitha) Telarico, 2 granddaughters, Sydney Ekkebus and Kierstun Willhite. Brothers Richard Allen Sr., […]

Read More
Davis, Steven E.

HOLLEY/LYONS: Steven E. Davis went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the age of 76. Friends and family are invited to the 1st Presbyterian Church of Holley on Saturday, March 18th at 11 AM for a memorial service.  Steve was born January 4, 1947, to the late James and […]

Read More
