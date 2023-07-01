Palmyra Village/Town seek resident support for Comprehensive Plan Update

The Village and Town of Palmyra are preparing to commence development the community’s comprehensive plan; a year-long effort to assess long-term growth, development, and sustainable operations in the community.

The planning effort will be headed by a local steering committee, designed to gain insight and intelligence from local stakeholders with a wide range of interests in the community. The Village and Town are each soliciting members of the community who have an interest in guiding the process.

Steering committee members will meet monthly to discuss plan elements, and will support the convening of community engagement events to gain expansive input from local residents and stakeholders.

The plan will first assess existing conditions, evaluating data from demographic and market information sources, as well as interviews and focus groups from multiple community groups. From there, the steering committee will establish a vision for the future of the Town, and strategies for moving the community forward.

To be considered for steering committee membership, community members should prepare a one-to-two page letter of interest, overviewing your reasons for seeking appointment, and any special qualifications that would uniquely suit you to help guide the planning effort.

Interested community members can submit letters to:

Residents INSIDE the Village: Village Clerk Rebecca Wetherby (clerk@palmyravillageny.org)

Residents OUTSIDE the Village: Town Clerk Irene Unterborn (townclerk@palmyrany.com).

Letters should be submitted no later than close of business on July 21, 2023.