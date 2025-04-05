Park Presbyterian Church Celebrates 200th Anniversary

Park Presbyterian Church located at 110 Maple Court, Newark is celebrating its 200th anniversary on April 26 and April 27, 2025.

“This parish was organized April 20, 1825 and is the second oldest church in Newark. It is, in part, the outgrowth of church services of a largely Presbyterian order held in the old Mud Mills (Soverhill) schoolhouse as early as 1810. In 1827, the first church was erected on this site. That building, a small wood-frame structure, was dedicated on the same date the Methodists dedicated their first building on their present site. By 1852, a larger building of red brick was started, but before the building was completed, it was destroyed by fire. Re-building was begun immediately, and the church was dedicated in 1855. The architect was Stephen Culver of Newark, a member of the church. In 1875 the building was enlarged and remodeled.”

200th Anniversary – 4/26: Program Agenda:10 – 10:30 – historical artifacts viewing in lounge

10:30 – Program begins in the Sanctuary. Kay Oosterling - organ, Historical Speakers, Combined choirs from PPC and FUMC, Finger Lakes Bronze Bell Choir, Hymn # 450 “Be Thou My Vision” , Stuart Buisch – speaker about youth activities, Denise Morphy, organ, Combined choirs from PPC and FUMC, Kay Oosterling, organ, 11:45 - refreshments

The public is invited to the celebrations and they ask that you make a reservation with Kay Oosterling at 585.303.3116 or the church at 315.331.2255.