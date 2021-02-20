Perkins School Collects Items For Humane Society of Wayne County

As part of their annual 100th day of the school year celebration February 12th, Perkins School children and staff donated 227 items to the Humane Society of Wayne County.

Mark Plyter, HSWC Executive Director came to the school early Feb. 12th to collect items that included various cleaning supplies, cat litter, dog and cat treats, dog and cat food, paper towels, puppy pads and more.

Perkins School Principal Rhonda Underhill said after the school had reached its 100-item goal of the two-week-long drive earlier this week, drive organizers “rallied the troops” in daily announcements to keep the donations coming until Feb. 12th.

The rallying cry was successful, with the school more than doubling its goal by week’s end.

Plyter graciously accepted the contributions, noting Perkins School’s efforts each year to support the HSWC are so appreciated. He said it is one of the few schools in the county that consistently supports the HSWC with such a drive.

The drive, organized by the 100th Day Celebration Committee, was headed by Kindergarten teacher Beth James and included Kindergarten teacher Caitlin Arbogast, first grade teachers, Jill Manuel, Jamie Yonker, Cheryl Robbins, Chelsea Darcangelis, second grade teacher Jessica Bittner and special education teacher Katie Schilstra.