Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 20th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Perkins School Collects Items For Humane Society of Wayne County

by WayneTimes.com
February 20, 2021

As part of their annual 100th day of the school year celebration February 12th,  Perkins School children and staff donated 227 items to the Humane Society of Wayne County.

Mark Plyter, HSWC Executive Director came to the school early Feb. 12th to collect items that included various cleaning supplies, cat litter, dog and cat treats, dog and cat food, paper towels, puppy pads and more.

Perkins School Principal Rhonda Underhill said after the school had reached its 100-item goal of the two-week-long drive earlier this week, drive organizers “rallied the troops” in daily announcements to keep the donations coming until Feb. 12th.

The rallying cry was successful, with the school more than doubling its goal by week’s end.  

Plyter graciously accepted the contributions, noting Perkins School’s efforts each year to support the HSWC are so appreciated. He said it is one of the few schools in the county that consistently supports the HSWC with such a drive. 

The drive, organized by the 100th Day Celebration Committee, was headed by Kindergarten teacher Beth James and included Kindergarten teacher Caitlin Arbogast, first grade teachers, Jill Manuel, Jamie Yonker, Cheryl Robbins, Chelsea Darcangelis, second grade teacher Jessica Bittner and special education  teacher Katie Schilstra.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Stauffer, Patricia J. (Christie)

SODUS POINT: Patricia J. Stauffer, 86, passed away, Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse NY. As Per Patricia’s wishes, there will be no immediate calling hours.A memorial service will be held at a later date and time, to be announced. Patricia’s family request memorial contributions be directed to the Sodus Point […]

Read More
Cooley, Timothy J.

MARION: Entered into rest on February 15, 2021 at the age of 53.  Predeceased by son, Luke, brother, Scott; survived by wife, Katherine (Kittle) Cooley; children, Kate Cooley, Rachel (Jake) Crerand, Faith Cooley; stepchildren, Nick, Leah, Emily and Sam; granddaughter, Ellie; parents, Sandra Cooley and Jack (Barb) Cooley; sisters, Tina Cooley and Jennifer (Kevin) Blumberg; […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square