Perkins students and staff collect donations

Perkins School students, staff and parents have helped to make this holiday season a bit brighter for some area children and families.

• Kindergarten through second graders at Perkins School, in collaboration with staff and parents, together collected 140 non-perishable food items and 138 hats, mittens and scarves for the Newark Food Closet.

Food Closet President Lisa Barrett and co-chair Becky Jandreau came to the school December 20th to collect items that were arranged around a Christmas tree decorated with donated hats, mittens and the scarves.

Kindergarten teacher Stephanie Potter organized the drive at Perkins.

As in past years, Barrett and Jandreau were very appreciative of the donations.

“We’re very happy for the support of what we do at the Newark Food Closet. We could not do it without the help of our community,” Barrett said.

The Food Closet is open from 10-noon Monday through Fridays and the third Saturday of each month from 9-10. Food donations can be dropped off during that time or at Citizens Bank at 711 W. Miller St.

Persons who would like to send a monetary contribution may send a check, made out to the Newark Food Closet, to this address: Newark Food Closet, 301 E. Miller St.. Newark, NY 14513.