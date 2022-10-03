Planning for Bicentennial in Wayne County well underway

The Wayne County Bicentennial Committee was established in 2019 and has been meeting regularly for the past 3+ years. Much has been accomplished and final plans are being formulated for our Year of Celebration. The official kick off is April 11, 2023, though we are already in the midst of numerous projects and activities.

The Bicentennial is in need of approximately $70,000 to $100,000 to fund the projects and activities that cannot be covered with County money. These projects include

• Luncheon and program expenses for the April 11 Ceremony

• Expenses related to putting on the Bicentennial Gala (above income from ticket sales)

• A Historic Music Series of Programs

• A large bicentennial mural on Route 104 in Williamson

• A 200-mile Torch Relay through every town in Wayne County

• Programs at the Wayne County Fair

• Family Fun Day at the Wayne County Fair

• A Volunteer/Donor/Sponsor Recognition Event in the Fall of 2023

• A Souvenir Book and/or Video documenting Wayne County & the Bicentennial Celebration

Some projects can use public funding, but others must be paid for by grants, donors, sponsors or other forms of fundraising. The Committee has partnered with the non-profit Wayne County Historical Society to help manage this portion of our budget.

ANY amount of donation or sponsorship will help achieve the above.

The following sponsor opportunities are available:

• $20,000 “General Wayne” Sponsorship

• $10,000 “History Buff” Sponsorship

• $5,000 “Erie Canawler” Sponsorship

• $2,500 “Orchard Level” Sponsorship

Each of the above includes numerous recognitions, promotions, and other benefits throughout 2023. (banners, signs, memberships, tickets to Gala, etc)

Also available is the “ Cornerstone Level” Sponsorship ($500-$1,000) with recognition to the donor, and the “200 Club Donations” ($200) with a crystal apple engraved with the Bicentennial Logo to its donors.

More specific information about the projects/activities and sponsor/donor opportunities as well other aspects of the Bicentennial Celebration can be obtained by contacting 315-946-5469 or bicentennial@waynehistorians.org.

If you would like a Sponsorship package dropped off or send to you, please contact Sponsorship Chair, Patti Holdraker at pholdraker@gmail.com or call (585) 739-9521. www.waynecounty200.com