Presbyterian Mission in West Virginia helps with Poverty issues

On September 16, 2018 a Presbytery of Geneva Mission team consisting of six volunteers traveled to Summersville, West Virginia to help with poverty and handicapped needs in the Summersville area. West Virginia Ministry of Advocacy Workcamps, Inc (WVMAW) planned and coordinated the week’s work. WVMAW is supported by The Presbytery of West Virginia as well as churches and individual donations. The Presbytery of Geneva Mission Team is one of 40 – 80 volunteer groups coming from churches of various faith traditions, as well as from colleges and universities. The Presbytery of Geneva has been sending mission work teams to WV since 2001.

The six-member team, 3 from Newark, NY 1 from Geneva, NY 1 from Yorktown, VA, and 1 from North Carolina was housed at the First Presbyterian Church Summersville where they slept, showered, prepared meals and shared devotions throughout the week. Team members were from The Presbyterian Church of Geneva, Newark – Park Presbyterian Church , and Asheboro (NC) Presbyterian Church.

The mission team worked on two homes and the Summersville Presbyterian Church. Siding was installed and painted on a new addition to a home owned by a single mother with 3 children. The addition was recently completed by another work team. Fascia and soffits were also installed.

The team hung doors and installed door knobs for the bedrooms and closets in the addition. The three children are eagerly looking forward to sleeping in their own bedrooms when the interior work is completed.

At another work site, the team removed weathered metal siding and nailed siding underlayment. Another mission team will be installing rough cut siding the following week. Work at the Summersville Presbyterian Church consisted of removing 5 older toilets and replacing them with new ones. New toilet paper holders and stall latches were also installed.

The Presbytery plans to return for another week of mission work in April 2019. Persons interested in joining the mission team should contact the Presbytery Office in Penn Yan NY (presbyteryofgeneva.org).