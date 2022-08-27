Powered by Dark Sky
August 27th 2022, Saturday
Put the Glam in Mammogram, Saturday October 22

by WayneTimes.com
August 27, 2022

The name of the event is  “Put the Glam in Mammogram.” It is an event for individuals without health insurance to get screened for breast cancer with a mammogram, for free. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women and one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. The best way to reduce risk from dying from this disease is to get screened regularly with a mammogram. By getting screened, breast cancer can be caught early when treatment may be more effective.

The event is on a Saturday, October 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Newark Wayne Hospital. Space is limited to 12 women without health insurance. To make an appointment for a free mammogram, call 585-224-3070. For Spanish speaking individuals, they can call our bilingual case manager at 585-602-0764.

The Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region pays for breast, colon and cervical cancer screenings for individuals without health insurance ages 40 and older who live in NYS. This is a NYSDOH-funded program.   

