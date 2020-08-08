Powered by Dark Sky
August 8th 2020, Saturday
×
Raising puppies as eyes for the blind

by WayneTimes.com
August 8, 2020

Cindy Best, a Newark resident, just raised her second puppy for a New York non-profit, “Guiding Eyes for the Blind.”

She has been raising and puppy-sitting future guide dogs for four years, and just finished raising Flyer, a 2-year-old yellow lab, who was recently placed as a working guide dog. He is the first guide dog placed since the pandemic restrictions have been lifted!

Now that Flyer has completed his guide dog training and was paired with someone who is blind, he is giving them unprecedented freedom and independence, at no cost. The entire process of raising and training a guide dog costs about $50K, but the recipient never pays a dime.

It’s thanks to puppy raisers like Cindy that this can all be possible. If you would like to become a puppy raiser, please visit Guiding Eyes’s website. 

About Guiding Eyes for the Blind” Guiding Eyes for the Blind is dedicated to creating and supporting life-changing connections between people and dogs. They are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides superbly bred and trained dogs to people who are blind or visually impaired. Theier dogs are known for their exceptional temperaments and success at helping people gain independence and to expand their horizons of opportunity.

