April 9th 2022, Saturday
Rehearsals underway for Newark Middle School Musical Production

by WayneTimes.com
April 9, 2022

Rehearsals are underway at Newark Middle School for the April 22-23 musical production of Willy Wonka KIDS.

Directed and choreographed by Newark High School English teacher Emily Howard, the show chronicles the adventures of Charlie Bucket during his visit to Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory in this fun-filled adaptation of Roald Dahl’s imaginary tale. Enchanting songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder, in addition to some new ones, Willy Wonka KIDS will delight audiences.

“We are very excited to have live theatre again at Newark Middle School! This will be the first Middle School musical for all the cast and crew,” Howard said. 

Melissa Narusky, NMS vocal music teacher is the music director for the show; Stefan Uveges, an NMS school counselor, is the assistant director and Perkins School vocal music teacher Lara Larsson is the stagecraft director.

Howard said the 40 members of the cast and crew, who are being mentored by members of the NHS Drama Club, are building sets, collecting props and assembling costumes.

“We’ve been collecting recyclable items that the crew, under Lara Larsson’s artistic vision and supervision, are turning into our ‘sweet set,’ Howard said.

Cast members: Addison Burgess as Veruca; Ridley Chandler as Matilda; Hope Clerveau as Phineous Trout; Maggie Cornwell as Violet; Reagan DeSain as James;  Anna Eckert as Grandpa George; Ave Ellis as Mrs. Bucket; Dayna Hermenet as Mrs. TeaVee; Julianna House as Mrs. Beauregarde; Cavan McNeil as Mike; Matiece Miller as Mr. Bucket; Isabella Osmen as Grandma Georgina, Peyton Sandore as Mrs. Gloop; Kloie Sergeant as Mr. Salt;  Braydan Sherman as Grandpa Joe; Talmadgha Streeter as Willy Wonka; Genevieve Witter as Charlie Bucket; and Heidi Wunder as Augustus.

Oompa Loompa/Candy Kids Ensemble members: Lillian Cauvel,  Kylie Craig, Emma Gant, Kylie Gravino, Elizabeth Hamelinck, Avery Kelly, Tyeryn McKinney, Kalyn Norton, Ava Parker, Morghan Perry and Victoria Ridley.

Crew members: Dean Aldrich, Olivia Almekinder, Kennedy Dunbar, Isabella Hartgrove, Autumn Kent, Zachary Ladd, Kianna Leslie, Claire Paro, Alyvia Poole, and Rosemary Winkler.

The musical will be presented in the NMS auditorium at  7 p.m. April 22nd and at 2 p.m. April 23rd. Tickets are $3.

