Reliant Credit Union celebrates 55 years

Reliant Credit Union has announced the celebration of its 55th anniversary, a milestone that reflects more than half a century of commitment to its members and communities across the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region.

What began in 1970 as WCTA Federal Credit Union—founded by members of the Wayne County Teachers Association—has since grown into a trusted financial partner for more than 47,000 members across Wayne, Ontario, and Monroe counties in New York.

At the time the credit union was established, many teachers found it difficult to get loans because they didn’t get paychecks all 12 months of the year, and traditional financial institutions viewed them as working part time. Through the visionary leadership of Donald K. Rhine and a dedicated group of educators determined to create a financial institution that put people first, the credit union was born, serving Wayne County teachers, staff and their families. From its humble beginnings in a science classroom in Sodus Central High School to its present-day, full-service, digital and in-person banking experience, Reliant is—and always has been—committed to helping people achieve financial success.

Over the decades, Reliant has evolved significantly. In 1985, the organization absorbed another credit union and expanded outside Wayne County into Canandaigua, and in 2004, the credit union adopted a community charter, extending membership beyond school employees to welcome anyone who lives, works, worships, volunteers, or attends school in Wayne, Ontario, or Monroe counties. In 2007, the organization became Reliant Community Federal Credit Union to reflect its growing and diverse membership. In 2020, Reliant Credit Union refreshed its brand to better reflect the credit union’s culture, people-centered values, and mission to help members achieve life.

Today, Reliant continues to honor its “people helping people” philosophy through personalized service, financial education, community partnerships, and innovative products designed to meet the evolving needs of its members. While the financial landscape has changed dramatically since 1970, Reliant’s commitment to serving with care, integrity, and excellence remains stronger than ever.

“As we reflect on 55 years of service, we’re grateful for the members, volunteers, and employees who have shaped our story,” said Pamela Heald, President & CEO. “This anniversary is not only a celebration of our history, but also a renewed promise to support our communities and help our members thrive in every chapter of life.”

“Reaching our 55th anniversary is a testament to the vision of our founders and the trust our members have placed in us for more than five decades,” said Jane Slack, Chairperson of Reliant’s Board of Directors. “Reliant has always stayed true to its mission of putting people first. On behalf of the Board, I’m proud to celebrate this milestone and look forward to building an even stronger future for our members and communities.”

Reliant Credit Union, a member-owned, not-for-profit institution with over $692 million in assets and more than 47,000 members, has been helping the community achieve financial goals since 1970. Eligibility is available to all who live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties. Reliant currently has branches in Brockport, Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Macedon, Newark, Sodus, and Webster, with convenient ATMs available in Wolcott, Newark, and Victor. A full-service financial institution, Reliant offers a complete range of financial products and services, including mortgages and financial education programs. For information regarding membership or employment, contact the credit union at 800-724-9282 or visit reliantcu.com.