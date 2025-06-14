Residents, members react to potential Blue Heron development

The Gananda community has been a buzz since news broke last week about potential residential development of the Blue Heron Hills Golf Course.

Concerned members and residents have been sharing their disappointment and dismay with the golf club’s new owner Jason Calder, who they say assured them for the past several months that this was not the plan.

It all began when a few golfers spotted a crew surveying the course during their league play last Thursday. Members approached Calder, confronting him about what they were told was a “new housing development” being planned on the course.

After being approached by one member in particular, Calder shared that plans had been drawn up, but that nothing was confirmed yet. He then told the member it was out of his hands. This lead to rumors that the family had possibly sold to a developer, which Calder has since told The Times is not true.

Records show Winward Lake Homes LLC was formed in January of this year by William Calder, Jason’s father, months before the family took possession of the property. Jason’s name is not listed on the LLC. A website touting available lots with drone video of the course was registered on April 15th of this year.

After the initial reports began spreading on Facebook, residents and members contacted The Times and other media outlets to get to the bottom of what was actually happening. We reached out several times last week to Calder requesting comment and asking for clarification. At the time, all he would say is that nothing was confirmed and that he would not be commenting further.

Earlier this week, an email was sent to current members that confirmed some of their worst fears. It began by assuring them that golf operations would continue for the season, but that changes were indeed coming.

“Looking ahead to next season, we want to share some important news. Beginning next year, the course will transition to a nine-hole layout. We are exploring several enhancements to ensure the nine-hole experience remains enjoyable and competitive.

Please note that due to the season proceeding as scheduled and all services being provided in full, no refunds will be issued for current memberships or league fees.

We understand that change can be difficult. Our goal is to move forward in a way that is fair and equitable to all parties.”

The Times reached out to confirm their plans for the other nine holes of the course, to which Jason Calder responded to with the following statement:

“Just to clarify, there have been no formal applications submitted to the town at this time.

My family is working toward developing building lots that could eventually be sold, starting on the front nine holes. Until that side is developed, we plan to maintain golf operations on the back nine. That said, we don’t have a confirmed timeline yet.

What we do know is that golf, along with the bar and restaurant, will continue operating. Our grounds crew has committed to staying on through the remainder of the year, which we truly appreciate.”

The course resides in the Town of Walworth and The Town of Macedon, both of which have confirmed that no formal plans have been presented to them, and as is standard policy for municipalities, will not comment further on a project prior to receiving official plans.

Members and residents, many of whom have lived on or played the course for the past several decades, say they’re left feeling stunned and heartbroken. While many admit a property owner is free to do as they wish, the regular reassurances that this wasn’t the plan is what has them the most upset.

Michael Sturgis grew up in Gananda and returned to build his dream home on Rookery Way, a street which backs up to the course. He wanted to raise his children in the same community he once called home. “We could have built anywhere else, but I wanted to be on the golf course.”

For over 10 years, Sturgis has been a member of the club and has seen several different operators come and go. The one thing they all had in common was a love of the course. They and the general membership were well aware of the need for improvements including a very pricey irrigation overhaul that could easily exceed $1,000,000.

Calder responded to a post on Facebook that he was initially unaware the costs would be so high, and that it was only after he found out that the determination was made to move forward with the development plan.

Sturgis says that’s simply not the case. “We had several meetings with Jason both before and after he closed on the club. We were told improvements including fixing irrigation issues were all part of the plan. Potential plans for any housing development were raised and denied. He just said ‘I’ve heard those rumors too, and that’s all that they are is rumors.’”

Sturgis says he and other longtime members went into the season hopeful and supportive of the new owners. Now, after several heated exchanges on Facebook and text messages, Sturgis says he along with three other members have been told they’re no longer welcome at the club.

Mike Riley also grew up in Gananda and played high school golf at the course. Now residing in Fairport, he too joined the club as a member. He says the course holds a special place for him and many of those who grew up around it. “It’s a work of art. It’s a monster and it’s the most soul fulfilling course.”

Now faced with its proposed demise, Riley says he’s left feeling heartbroken and betrayed. “It’s my home. I learned how to golf there. Played on the golf team. That course when private was a top five course here. Now that it isn’t, it’s the most underrated course.”

While residents are upset by the potential development, Riley says countless golfers will also lose out too. “It’s a tour level championship course. It deserves better than being destroyed…”

A petition was started once news broke which has now garnered over 1,000 signatures urging local officials to stop the development citing everything from environmental concerns to changes in traffic patterns and the impact on the local community.

While neither Macedon nor Walworth has anything on their agendas regarding the course or the development, Sturgis says he and others won’t back down easily. Earlier this week, Walworth’s Planning board meeting had a record number of attendees. The board clearly conveyed they would not be commenting on the issue, but residents say they will keep showing up to every meeting to ensure their voices are heard.

Strugis saying of the new owner “He underestimated people’s love for this place.”