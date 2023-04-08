Powered by Dark Sky
April 9th 2023, Sunday
ROC City Ringers to perform at Gates Hall

by WayneTimes.com
April 8, 2023

The Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society is pleased to announce that on Sunday, April 23, 2023, the ROC City Ringers, will perform at 4 pm in Pultneyville at historic Gates Hall, 4107 Lake Road . . . the oldest, continuously active small community theatre in the United States.

The pure sound of bells resonating in this nearly 200-year-old theatre during the Wayne County Bicentennial will fill the air with music that goes well beyond historic handbell repertoires. As Rochester’s premiere handbell choir whose love of ringing bells brought them together, the ROC City Ringers will perform an eclectic mix of music.

Advance sale tickets are $12 and are available on the W-PHS website at www.w-phs.org from April 1-22, or $14. (cash only) at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.

Through the generosity of the ROC City Ringers, proceeds from this event will directly benefit continuing Gates Hall improvement and preservation efforts.

Founded in 1964, the Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) all-volunteer not-for-profit organization chartered by the State of New York Board of Regents, and is situated in historic Pultneyville, just 25 minutes east of Rochester, NY. Please visit www.w-phs.org to learn more about W-PHS.

