Roder and Lancaster honored for service to Alton Fire Department

The Alton Fire Department held their annual Fireman’s Banquet on April 20th, 2024.

Two long term members were honored for their dedicated years of service to the fire department.

Tom Roder was awarded a proclamations from Assemblyman Brian Manktelow’ s office and Senator Pam Helming’s office for 45 years of service.

Dave Lancaster was awarded proclamations from Assemblyman Brian Manktelow’ s office and Senator Pam Helming’s office for 55 years of service.

Both gentlemen have held chief positions while serving in the Alton Fire Department. They both have also served on many different committees and mentored new recruits.

The Alton Fire Department extends a heartfelt thank you to both of them for their time served with the department.