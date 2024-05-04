Powered by Dark Sky
May 4th 2024, Saturday
Roder and Lancaster honored for service to Alton Fire Department

by WayneTimes.com
May 4, 2024

The Alton Fire Department held their annual Fireman’s Banquet on April 20th, 2024.  

Two long term members were honored for their dedicated years of service to the fire department.

Tom Roder was awarded a proclamations from Assemblyman Brian Manktelow’ s office and Senator Pam Helming’s office for 45 years of service.

Dave Lancaster was awarded proclamations from Assemblyman Brian Manktelow’ s office and Senator Pam Helming’s office for 55 years of service.

Both gentlemen have held chief positions while serving in the Alton Fire Department.  They both have also served on many different committees and mentored new recruits.

The Alton Fire Department  extends a heartfelt thank you to both of them for their time served with the department.

Recent Obituaries

Wild, David L.

WOLCOTT: David L. Wild, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, 2024 at Newark Wayne Hospital.  Friends and Family are invited to calling hours on Saturday, May 18th, from 5-7 pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY. David was born, August 4, 1984 in Utica, NY the son of […]

Read More
Granger, Nancy S.

 December 18, 1929--April 27, 2024 (age 94) MACEDON: Nancy passed away on April 27, 2024, at age 94. She was predeceased by her husband Harold and grandson Juan. Nancy is survived by her children, Alan (Nancy) Granger, Shelly (Curt) Kenyon, Laurie Finn, Melanie (Jim) Frauel, and Cindy (Jeff) Casper; 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; and […]

Read More
