The Ontario Public Library will host the Rochester Regional Health Mobile Mammography Center for drop-in and scheduled mammograms on Wednesday July 29, 2020 beginning at 11:00 until 4:30pm. No insurance--no problem! All are welcome!

Most women are busy. Between work and family needs, getting a mammogram may seem almost impossible. The Mobile Lab makes screening simple and accessible. The mobile mammography center will be in Ontario at the Library/Town Hall Facility soon.

You can request an appointment online or call 585-922-PINK (7465).