Sandy Stramonine School of Dance presents Christmas Benefit Show

On Saturday December 14th, the Sandy Stramonine School of Dance will be presenting its Christmas Benefit Production The Christmas Garden at the Wayne Central Performing Arts Center in Ontario. Featuring Snow Flowers, Christmas Angels, Elves, Reindeer, Jingle Bells and lots of Snow Miserly Snow, as well as their Christmas Garden, this is just the thing to get you in the mood and spirit of the holiday season.

All proceeds generated by this production will be gifted to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation – a charity and cause very dear to the studio. Tickets are reserved seating and will be available for $12 online through December 11th. Please visit their website: www.sandystramonineschoolofdance.com to purchase. Tickets will also be sold for $15 at the door. Show time is 7pm.