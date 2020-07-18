Second Annual Wayne County Startup Pitch Competition begins

The Wayne County Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is seeking entries for the second Annual Wayne County Startup Pitch Competition. The competition is open to all Wayne County residents who have a new business idea or are in the concept stage. The Winner will receive a $25,000 prize to kick-start their new business.

“We’re really excited to be doing this again this year,” said Brian Pincelli, Director of Wayne County Economic Development and Planning. “Given recent events, it is important to encourage entrepreneurship. I know there are a wealth of creative ideas and motivate entrepreneurs in our County. The Wayne County Startup Pitch Competition is an effort for us to help develop those creative ideas and turn them into businesses.”

Starting in 2019, KickStart Wayne County is an initiative aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and providing resources for new business development. The primary undertaking of this initiative is the Wayne County Startup Pitch Competition.

“The second annual Wayne County Startup Pitch Competition is a great way to connect entrepreneurs and business development partners,” said Katie Bronson, Deputy Director of Wayne County Economic Development and Planning. “This year, we are providing online workshops and mentoring opportunities with some business development partners.”

Online workshops with SCORE will be held via Zoom on the following dates, for registration information go to www.wedcny.com. For SCORE mentoring go to https://greaterrochester.score.org/.

· August 12 – How to Start a Small Business

· August 19 – Business Model Canvas

· August 26 – Developing Your Business Plan

· September 2 – Marketing

The New York Small Business Development Center (NYSBDC) provides small business owners and entrepreneurs in New York with business counseling, training, and business research. For more information go to http://www.nyssbdc.org/.

The registration form, executive summary with attached financial statements, and application fee are due by 5:00 P.M. September 30, 2020. The application can be hand-delivered, mailed, or submitted via email. The application fee is $50.00.

· September 30, 2020 – Application Deadline

· October 21, 2020 – Finalists notified

· November 18, 2020 – Live Pitch Competition

For application materials, workshop registration and more information visit www.wedcny.com or contact Tanya Hasseler 315-946-5975 or Katie Bronson at 315-946-5920.