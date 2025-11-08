Senator Pam Helming recognizes 44 veterans at annual ceremony

Senator Pam Helming hosted her 9th Annual Veteran’s Recognition Ceremony honoring area veterans who have made significant contributions in both their military service and civilian lives. The veterans are residents of the 54th Senate District, which includes Livingston, Ontario, and Wayne Counties and the Monroe County communities of Chili, Churchville, Honeoye Falls, Mendon, Riga, Rush, Scottsville, and Wheatland.

Every honoree nominated by a family member, friend, or community leader is included in Senator Helming’s annual recognition program. This year’s commemoration ceremony was held at the Fort Hill Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, NY on October 30th. With several hundred people attending, this ceremony marks one of the Senator’s largest events of the year.

“Hosting this ceremony is one of my greatest honors as a State Senator,” said Senator Helming. “It is my opportunity to personally thank the men and women who served our nation with courage, strength, and selflessness. Their stories are powerful reminders of what it means to serve, and of the freedoms we enjoy because of their sacrifice. This year our Veteran’s service spans generations and conflicts, from World War ll and the Battle of the Bulge to Vietnam and the Global War on Terror.”

The 2025 Honorees from Wayne County included: Melissa S. Spoon, Wolcott; Francis X. Frey, Williamson; Joshua A. Snyder, Palmyra; Bernard William Cannan, Jr., Walworth; Kevin Heald, Walworth; Edward Walker, Walworth; and *Rev. Edward Earl Bortle, Walworth

(*Honored Posthumously)

“As a member of a military family, I know that many veterans are humble about their service and do not always share their experiences. As part of my annual event, we capture personal stories and memorable moments shared by each of our honorees and their respective nominators. From this information, we create commemorative books and biography boards that each veteran and family receives. This helps ensure that our veteran’s stories are seen, shared, and remembered. It is important to note that while each story is unique, they all share a common thread: when their military service ended, their service to others continued. To our honorees and all of the Veterans who inspire us every day, I thank you,” said Senator Helming.