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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Community

Senator Schumer visits Walworth to talk meatpacking monopolies, new bill

June 20, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

New York Senator Chuck Schumer came to Tops supermarket in Walworth last week to introduce the Family Grocery and Farmer Relief Act.

The Senator’s newly proposed legislation would "break up the big meat monopolies, boost farmers Upstate, and lower grocery costs for families."

Schumer says that just four corporate giants dominate the meat market, while small farmers and ranchers keep "just 16 cents of every dollar spent on food."

“The meatpacking monopoly is driving up costs for New Yorkers in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region at the grocery store and rigging the game against local farmers. Corporate giants dominate the meat market and set prices sky-high for families, all while squeezing profits from farmers by eliminating competition, and it needs to end,” said Senator Schumer.

According to analysis from the Urban Institute, New York’s 24th Congressional District – which covers all of Wayne County, has experienced some of the fastest price growth for groceries in the country over the past ten years.

Four companies, Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill, and National Beef, control 85% of the beef market, 67% of the pork market, and 60% of the chicken market.

The new legislation is aimed at  breaking up the biggest meatpackers as well as making them choose a line of business instead of dominating beef, pork, and chicken all at once.

Wayne County resident Stephen Cady was one of those on-hand at the press conference and said “Despite the fact that Wayne County is primarily an agricultural area, it is becoming ever more difficult for families to keep food on the table."

You can read the full Family Grocery and Farmer Relief Act in the Senate by visiting congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/4007.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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