Sheriff Virts has been recognized as NY’s American Legion L.E.O. of the Year for 2021

Sheriff Barry Virts has been recognized as New York’s American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for 2021. American Legion, Department of New York award, was awarded to Sheriff Virts on Sunday, Decem- ber 12, 2021 at the 7th District meeting in Dundee, New York.

Sheriff Virts was nominated by Post 120 Palmyra American Le gion to the Wayne County American Legion for his many years serving the residents of Wayne County with Honor, Diligence and Integrity. The Sheriff was to have been presented with this award this past summer but, be- cause of Covid protocols, it was postponed until this meeting. Sheriff Virts will retire at the end of this year.