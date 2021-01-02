Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 2nd 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Snowman Building Contest in Newark

by WayneTimes.com
January 2, 2021

The Village of Newark will celebrate this winter with its 8th Annual  Snowman-Building Contest. 

Call (315)-226-8105 to enter and let the village know you will be participating. 

Best Residential Entry will receive $100 (Donated by Premier Martial Arts); Best Business Entry will receive the Snowman Trophy and Pizza.

Entry must be located in the Village of Newark. Snow creation must be suitable for all audiences. 

Residential entries must be located on the property’s front lawn area in clear view from the road. 

Business entries must be located in front of the business on lawn area, or on sidewalk (no more than 3 ft. from building), and may not block sidewalk.

Only food coloring can be used to color entry. No wood or metal framework can be incorporated in the structure of the snow sculpture. Sculptures should be of a non-interactive nature (this means no areas are intended for people to walk on, crawl, stand, sit under or climb.) Do not send your own photos. 

Photos of entries will be judged on Friday, February 26, 2021.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Shults, Alvin E.

PULTNEYVILLE: Born May 28, 1920 in Egypt, NY over the store his mother (Irene) ran, and next door to the canning factory his father (Edward) operated.  Alvin grew up in the canning business working with his father, brother (Victor) and sister (Mary). Alvin graduated high school at 17 and went on to earn his Bachelor’s […]

Read More
Wadsworth, Milton Andrew

FAIRPORT: Formerly of Wolcott, NY, passed away on December 17, 2020 at age 95. He was born in Depew, NY to Andrew and Gladys Wadsworth. Milton was also predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy; son, James Wadsworth; brother, Phillip Wadsworth; sister, Eleanor Letts. Milton is survived by his wife, Hilda Wadsworth; daughters, Sarah Wadsworth and […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square