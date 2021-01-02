Snowman Building Contest in Newark

The Village of Newark will celebrate this winter with its 8th Annual Snowman-Building Contest.

Call (315)-226-8105 to enter and let the village know you will be participating.

Best Residential Entry will receive $100 (Donated by Premier Martial Arts); Best Business Entry will receive the Snowman Trophy and Pizza.

Entry must be located in the Village of Newark. Snow creation must be suitable for all audiences.

Residential entries must be located on the property’s front lawn area in clear view from the road.

Business entries must be located in front of the business on lawn area, or on sidewalk (no more than 3 ft. from building), and may not block sidewalk.

Only food coloring can be used to color entry. No wood or metal framework can be incorporated in the structure of the snow sculpture. Sculptures should be of a non-interactive nature (this means no areas are intended for people to walk on, crawl, stand, sit under or climb.) Do not send your own photos.

Photos of entries will be judged on Friday, February 26, 2021.