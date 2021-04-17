Sodus Ambulance presents honors, awards at 50th Anniversary

The Sodus Town Ambulance Corps members celebrated their 50th year of serving their community on Saturday April 10th at the Heights Restaurant in Sodus Point. In addition to current members of STAC, special guests in attendance included area Ambulance and Fire Department representatives, Wayne County ALS, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, Sheriff Virts,and founding members Virginia DeFisher, Dorothy Johnson, Evelyn Schell and Joe Schell.

After an excellent dinner, awards were presented by Mike Stitely President and Matt King Director of Operations.

Evelyn Schell received the CAT-1 Spirit Award for her dedicated “behind the scenes” help to STAC. She is a founding member and was once an active EMT.

Joe Schell is the only founding member of STAC to remain an active member for the entire 50 years. He was appointed the first Director of Operations in April 1971 and continued in that position for most of the past 50 years and has always been a Board member. Joe became an EMT in 1971 and then a Paramedic in 1995, which lead to Joe being instrumental in STAC becoming an advanced life support provider for the region in 1998. Joe has averaged over 3000 volunteer hours each year since retiring in 2000. He has accomplished much for Sodus Town Ambulance Corps and received many awards throughout the years for his service.

STAC members honored Joe by retiring his Medic 1 number and presenting him with a personalized jacket and a 50 year pin and clock. Assemblyman Mankelow and Senator Helming representative Jody Bender presented Joe with a citation plaque for his great service to the community. They also awarded Diane DeWispelaere with a citation to recognize her 15 years with STAC. After this, Joe Schell recited a history of the organization.